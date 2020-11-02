Driving a Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR on Goodyear tyres, Urrutia was second in Race 1 and third in Race 2 from seventh on the grid before he turned his third-place start in Race 3 to the runner-up spot behind team-mate and winner Thed Björk.



He scored a total of 59 points, which made him the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver at MotorLand Aragón.



“Obviously it was a really good weekend for me,” said Urrutia, who had no previous knowledge of the Spanish track prior to the weekend getting underway. “Thed deserved the win today. I wanted to win, that’s why I pushed so hard to win, but Thed was good too and deserved the win, so I just sit behind him at the end. I’m very happy about another one-two for Lynk & Co this year.”