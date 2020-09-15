Jean-Karl Vernay reckons the best is yet to come in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with Team Mulsanne.
Frenchman Vernay landed a points double on his debut with the Italian squad at WTCR Race of Belgium.
He took his Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris to fifth place in Race 1 and seventh in Race 2 at Circuit Zolder.
“We can be happy of our weekend,” said Vernay. “We scoored points in both races and we showed a strong pace. It was not good enough to win but it will come. We have to learn each other and learn the car. I am extremely happy to be with Team Mulsanne. It’s a good start.”
The post Vernay can be a WTCR winner again with Team Mulsanne appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.