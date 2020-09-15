Jean-Karl Vernay reckons the best is yet to come in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with Team Mulsanne.

Frenchman Vernay landed a points double on his debut with the Italian squad at WTCR Race of Belgium.

He took his Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris to fifth place in Race 1 and seventh in Race 2 at Circuit Zolder.

“We can be happy of our weekend,” said Vernay. “We scoored points in both races and we showed a strong pace. It was not good enough to win but it will come. We have to learn each other and learn the car. I am extremely happy to be with Team Mulsanne. It’s a good start.”

WTCR
Tassi celebrates WTCR podium first
8 HOURS AGO

The post Vernay can be a WTCR winner again with Team Mulsanne appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
Coronel beats WTCR PB as he edges closer to 500 starts
20 HOURS AGO
WTCR
Praise for Goodyear following “positive start” to WTCR alliance
YESTERDAY AT 16:00