Frenchman Vernay landed a points double on his debut with the Italian squad at WTCR Race of Belgium.



He took his Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris to fifth place in Race 1 and seventh in Race 2 at Circuit Zolder.



“We can be happy of our weekend,” said Vernay. “We scoored points in both races and we showed a strong pace. It was not good enough to win but it will come. We have to learn each other and learn the car. I am extremely happy to be with Team Mulsanne. It’s a good start.”