It follows on from last season when the Italian squad celebrated a win, a second and two third-place finishes at the track with its Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris.



“We can be very happy,” Vernay said after his Race 1 podium. “We started P3, we didn’t lose position and we kept calm. We stayed clear in the first two laps and tried to avoid a collision, and we’re on the podium so I’m super-happy for the team, it’s a great effort and it’s a good podium.”



Team Mulsanne was back up to full strength at WTCR Race of Slovakia with Luca Filippi returning to take up his wildcard entry. However, the Italian was prevented from taking up his front-row start for the reverse-grid Race 2 due to a clutch issue.



“This weekend we have proven how competitive our cars continue to be in a competition of the highest level as the FIA WTCR,” said Michela Cerruti, Romeo Ferraris Operations Manager. “The results gained on the track both in the races and the qualifying sessions are a great reward for all our efforts, and further proof of the capabilities of our mechanics, who changed the clutch in Luca's car in only 25 minutes. I am very sorry for him, as he has little experience with the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris and has lost a valuable opportunity to acquire mileage and to maximise his potential.”



Vernay took the chequered flag in Race 3 in second place but was subsequently demoted to fourth after he was handed a five-second penalty for contact with Norbert Michelisz. The talented Frenchman also lost his fourth place from Race 2 when 10-second penalty dropped him back to P14 after a collision with Yvan Muller.