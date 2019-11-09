Vernay hoping for a WTCR light show

Jean-Karl Vernay is hoping being light will make things right when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO stops off in Macau next week.

Vernay is armed with an Audi RS 3 LMS with all examples of the German machine carrying an event-low 10 kilograms of compensation weight.



“I think we’re going to have a very good car, not heavy, which normally makes a big difference,” said Vernay, who is still chasing his first WTCR / OSCARO win of 2019. “Last year we did a great qualifying and won a race. I want to do the same this year, that’s the main target at the end of the season.



“I feel confident and I am confident my team will give me the best Audi RS 3 LMS, but we have to see what the other guys do, although the long straights are good for our car as we don’t have too much drag. All I can do is drive at 100 per cent.”



The full list of compensation weights for WTCR Race of Macau is availablehere.

