Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing’s success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup made the offer to race a Hyundai Elantra N TCR in the series an “easy decision” for Jean-Karl Vernay.

After two seasons of competing with Audi power in the WTCR, Vernay spent 2020 in a Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris when he added to his tally of WTCR race wins on his way to finishing third in the final order. He also took the WTCR Trophy title to cap an impressive campaign.



For 2021, Frenchman Vernay is joining Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team to drive an all-new Goodyear-equipped Elantra N TCR.



He said: “When the opportunity came to drive for Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing in WTCR it was an easy decision to make. Hyundai models have been some of the fastest in the TCR category for many seasons, and it shows in the number of wins their customers have had in the series.



“It is a new car for everyone. Being so involved in the development process has been incredibly helpful, both in getting some additional understanding of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR before the first races, but also having an early chance to work with Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team and their engineers to fully prepare for the year ahead.”



The 2021 WTCR season is set to get underway on the Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5, while Vernay will also drive a Hyundai Veloster N ETCR in PURE ETCR, which is due to begin at Vallelunga from June 18-20.

