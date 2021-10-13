Jean-Karl Vernay will recall some fond memories when he starts his home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this weekend.

Like the entire WTCR grid, Frenchman Vernay has never raced at Circuit Pau-Arnos but he did once complete a few laps of the track to prepare for a Formula 3 Euroseries event at Pau’s city track back in 2007.



“I’ve never raced at Circuit Pau Arnos but I was there 14 years ago to bed-in brake pads for the F3 Euroseries race in Pau city and I went there a few weeks ago, like many drivers, to know a bit about where it goes,” said the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver. “I don’t remember the last time I raced in France so I’m super-happy to be back. I love the region around Pau and hopefully I will see some of the fans I met when I won races in Pau city in Formula 4, Formula Renault and the Porsche Cup. It’s seven hours from Lyon, my city, but definitely it’s cool to be going there.”



Vernay’s team boss, Franz Engstler, added: “The benefit of having back-to-back WTCR events is we can continue our momentum from the previous round. The Hyundai Elantra N TCR is a proven winning package and we want to be fighting at the front in France. Circuit Pau-Arnos is a new track for everyone, and quite unlike any other circuit on the WTCR calendar. We believe we are overdue another visit to the podium, so we will all be channelling our energy into realising that goal this weekend.”

