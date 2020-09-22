Vernay battled through from P15 on the grid to finish a fine fourth in Race 3 at the legendary track last season.



Returning this year in a Team Mulsanne-entered Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris, Vernay can’t wait to take to the 25.378-kilometre layout.



“I didn’t know the track before I came here with WTCR and even though I am a resident of Luxembourg, which is only one hour away, I didn’t have so much interest. But when you drive here for the first time you immediately fall in love with the place because it’s so impressive. It’s completely different to a normal track and you are missing some pace at first because you don’t have the experience you need.



“Last year I was unlucky with the Code 60 warnings in qualifying, they really ruined my races. But I finished fourth from 15th on the grid in Race 3 so at least I ended the weekend on a high. Now I look forward to going back because you have so much pleasure and it’s super-cool.”