Jean-Karl Vernay returns to the scene of one of his greatest overtaking masterclasses when he contests WTCR Race of Germany at the Nürburgring Nordschleife this week.
Vernay battled through from P15 on the grid to finish a fine fourth in Race 3 at the legendary track last season.
Returning this year in a Team Mulsanne-entered Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris, Vernay can’t wait to take to the 25.378-kilometre layout.
“I didn’t know the track before I came here with WTCR and even though I am a resident of Luxembourg, which is only one hour away, I didn’t have so much interest. But when you drive here for the first time you immediately fall in love with the place because it’s so impressive. It’s completely different to a normal track and you are missing some pace at first because you don’t have the experience you need.
“Last year I was unlucky with the Code 60 warnings in qualifying, they really ruined my races. But I finished fourth from 15th on the grid in Race 3 so at least I ended the weekend on a high. Now I look forward to going back because you have so much pleasure and it’s super-cool.”
