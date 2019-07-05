Vernay: Vila Real’s joker lap will be “important” in WTCR

Jean-Karl Vernay reckons the ‘joker’ lap will be a game-changer when the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO resumes in Portugal this weekend.

Vernay is still chasing his first win of the season in his Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport RS 3 LMS and is a fan of the Vila Real street track and the ‘joker’ lap, which requires all drivers to take a longer, alternative route in all three races.



“I like the track, it’s interesting,” said Frenchman Vernay. “The ‘joker’ lap will be very important. I just want a clean weekend with no frustration. After that I have to do my job.”



Fellow Audi-powered driver Frédéric Vervisch arrives in Portugal on the back of a double podium last time out in Germany. He said: “I feel good. I am proud to be the first Audi driver in the standings. I hope we will be competitive here. It’s a street circuit, there’s the ‘joker’ lap and many things can happen. We have to try to finish the races, that’s the main thing.”

