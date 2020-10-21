Jean-Karl Vernay claimed a WTCR Trophy first when he topped the category in all three races at WTCR Race of Hungary last weekend.
The Frenchman’s triple success in his Goodyear-equipped Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris puts him top of the standings ahead of erstwhile leader Tom Coronel.
Speaking after Race 2, where he finished third overall, Vernay said: “It’s a good result for us, I’m super-happy with the balance of the car. It was not the best track for Alfa Romeos in the last two years and I think to show the consistency we are showing since the start of the year is a really good point and we are going to try to continue this way. I’m very happy with the work of the team.”
