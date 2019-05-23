FIA WTCR
Verstappen: WTCR is very competitive
Formula One star Max Verstappen used his visit to the WTCR Race of Netherlands grid on Sunday to offer words of support to fellow Dutchman Nicky Catsburg – and speak highly of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.
Verstappen took a break from demonstrating his Red Bull Formula One car at Zandvoort’s Jumbo Racedagen event to join guests from TAG Heuer – the WTCR’s Official Timing Partner – on the grid for Race 2.
During an interview broadcast live on Eurosport, Verstappen told WTCR reporter Alexandra Legouix that: “I like the series, it’s very competitive, a lot of cool cars, it’s fun to see.”
Verstappen also praised BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team driver Catsburg: “He’s a fast driver, I’ve raced with him a lot online.”
