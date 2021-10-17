Frédéric Vervisch claimed the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy at WTCR Race of France during his drive to victory in Race 1 at Circuit Pau-Arnos.

The Belgian set the fastest lap of 1m19.837s in his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS. That would prove quicker than the best mark from Race 2, set by race winner Jean-Karl Vernay. The Frenchman managed a time of 1m20.584s in his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



Vervisch claimed his Race 1 victory having started from the partially reversed grid pole position. He added a second place in Race 2 from P10 on the grid to rise to fourth in the WTCR points standings.

