Frédéric Vervisch was an emphatic winner of the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy at WTCR Race of Hungary after setting the fastest lap in both races at the Hungaroring.

The Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver set a best lap of 1m53.904s in Race 1, which was good enough to secure the Trophy. He was fastest again in Race 2, even if his lap of 1m54.036s in his Audi RS 3 LMS was slower than his Race 1 mark.



The award capped a strong weekend performance for the Belgian, who ran second in Race 1 to fellow Comtoyou driver and eventual winner Gilles Magnus, only to be shuffled down to fourth on the last lap. But he made up for that disappointment by rising from ninth on the grid in Race 2 to third place by Turn 1, to secure a podium finish.



“Race 2 for us was obviously a mega result,” said Vervisch. “Starting P9, I chose the right side on the first corner which helped me a lot and that made us move up.



“I tried to keep up with Santiago Urrutia and Néstor Girolami ahead of me, I pushed all I could and I honestly had better pace than in Race 1, so this was positive. But to overtake was very difficult without touching or pushing somebody out.



“So I’m very, very happy with P3 and I have to thank my team Comtoyou and Audi for this car, and I would also like to congratulate Gilles Magnus for the second victory of the team, of the car in Race 1. He did a mega job, so hopefully we can continue like this.”

