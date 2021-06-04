Frédéric Vervisch has explained what stopped him in his tracks on the world premiere of the second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS during Free Practice 2 at WTCR Race of Germany yesterday evening.

Vervisch, from Belgium, topped the session times in his Goodyear-equipped machine but, like his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport team-mate Gilles Magnus, Vervisch failed to complete the 40 minutes of running.



“The weather was very changing in FP2 and the rain was moving around the circuit,” said Vervisch, a two-time WTCR winner. “It was hard to predict the wet spots on the track. I was caught out in the Karussell section, went straight and hit a barrier. Still, there were positive aspects about the second session as we have made a change to the car that worked well and brought us a step forward.”



Vervisch is returning to the WTCR after a year away focusing on GT and sportscar racing.

WTCR Huff’s here and he’s ready for great WTCR racing 5 HOURS AGO

WTCR Monteiro’s 10th Honda-powered season begins at WTCR Race of Germany 6 HOURS AGO