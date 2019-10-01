Vervisch shoots for WTCR top five

Frédéric Vervisch wants to complete his “better” season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in the final top five.

Vervisch placed ninth in the inaugural title race in 2018 and holds the same position heading to WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan later this month.



With nine races remaining, the Belgian battler is 37 points shy of a top-five finish for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport.



“It’s very close,” said Vervisch, a winner of two WTCR / OSCARO races in an Audi RS 3 LMS. “If we can do things right, we have a chance for the top five and third place would be the maximum, maximum possible but very difficult.”



Although Vervisch heads to Suzuka on the back of frustrating weekends in Portugal and China, he has plenty to be positive about. “The season is going better than last year. Last season the results only started at the Nürburgring but we had a pole position and a win before we got there this year so it’s definitely better.”



WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan takes place from 25-27 October.

