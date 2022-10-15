Frédéric Vervisch will revive memories of his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup heroics when he contests the TCR Europe season finale at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend.
Vervisch took four WTCR wins from 76 starts across three campaigns and challenged for the 2021 title but has focused on GT racing this season, winning the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring in May for Audi Sport Team Phoenix.
Ad
The 36-year-old has been reunited with Comtoyou Racing for the TCR Europe event as the Belgian squad aims to clinch the Teams’ title in addition to trying to guide Franco Girolami – brother of Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s WTCR ace racer Néstor Girolami – to the Drivers’ crown.
WTCR
WTCR drivers feature strongly in new TCR World Ranking
Qualifying in Barcelona begins at 09h45 CET today (Saturday) followed by Race 1 at 14h05. The season-deciding Race 2 is scheduled to begin at 12h05 on Sunday.
The post Vervisch’s Barcelona run to revive fond WTCR memories appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
FIA to re-evaluate its World Touring Car competition
WTCR
Discovery Sports Events developing new format and looking to the future
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad