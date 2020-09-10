This is what the RACB National Team driver and FIA Rookie Award contender has said about Circuit Zolder, which he’ll tackle in his Audi RS 3 LMS run by Comtoyou Racing.



“Zolder is the track where I have done the most laps in my life. The first time I drove there was in 2017 for the 24 Hours of Zolder, the biggest race at the track in terms of the number of spectators. We won it and I have the record for being the youngest winner of this race at 17 years old.



“I also do the Belcar Endurance Championship with the Norma prototype. So, yearly I do five race weekends on this track and I do quite a lot of laps because the races are two hours long.



“It’s a nice track with places to overtake, a real old-school track with not so much space to make mistakes and I like these kinds of track.



“Maybe it doesn’t look as good as Spa-Francorchamps but I really like the layout. It will be fun to drive the Audi TCR there.



“The track has become two or three seconds quicker [since it was resurfaced earlier this year]. All the little bumps have been taken out and it’s really a flat surface. It’s kind of a new track.



“Even if the corners are going in the same direction, all the bumps and all the small details have changed. The timing is not good for me because some of my knowledge, some of my advantage has gone. But we did a Belcar Endurance Championship race there so I have driven the new asphalt and it’s obviously much better and quicker.”