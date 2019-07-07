Vila Real gets set more WTCR action

WTCR Race of Portugal concludes today with fans heading to Vila Real in for a treat.

As well as Second Qualifying and the top-five shootout for the DHL Pole Position, spectators can enjoy Race 2 and Race 3 complete with the compulsory ‘joker’ lap, which is designed to spice up the action on a circuit where overtaking is not always possible.



Second Qualifying begins at 10h00 local time and will be broadcast live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, on Fox Sports 3 in Latin America, on KWESE across Sub-Saharan Africa and Tencent in China. Delayed coverage will also be shown on RTL7 in The Netherlands and on the Max channel in China.



Race 2, meanwhile, is scheduled for 15h30 followed by Race 3 from 17h00. Both races will be shown live across Europe on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, on M4 Sport in Hungary, on TVI in Portugal and on RTBF Auvio in Belgium. In addition, the races will be shown throughout Latin America (Fox Sports 3), in Brazil (Fox Sports 2), across Sub-Saharan Africa on KWESE and in China on Tencent. There will also be delayed coverage on the Max channel in China and on RTL7 in The Netherlands.

