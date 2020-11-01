Bence Bánki (Red Bull Racing Esports / Lynk & Co) won Race 1 after following a penultimate-lap pass on pole-sitter Gergo Baldi. He won again in Race 2, this time overhauling his M1RA Esports rival on the final lap. But there would be no hat-trick for Bánki, who was caught up in early-race collision, as Baldi finally took a victory to open up a 20-point margin in title race.



