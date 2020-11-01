The Esports WTCR Championship carried on where the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup lifted off at a virtual MotorLand Aragón last night.

Bence Bánki (Red Bull Racing Esports / Lynk & Co) won Race 1 after following a penultimate-lap pass on pole-sitter Gergo Baldi. He won again in Race 2, this time overhauling his M1RA Esports rival on the final lap. But there would be no hat-trick for Bánki, who was caught up in early-race collision, as Baldi finally took a victory to open up a 20-point margin in title race.

Visit FIAWTCR.com for a full report coming soon.

WTCR
Home WTCR glory for awesome Azcona as Vernay and Bjork also win in Spain
8 HOURS AGO

The post Virtual action just as dramatic as the real thing as Esports WTCR produces action aplenty at Aragon appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
Magnus wins TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy at WTCR Race of Spain
10 HOURS AGO
WTCR
WTCR Race 3 flash: Björk leads Urrutia for Lynk & Co one-two
10 HOURS AGO