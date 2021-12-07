The FIA Action of the Year voting has begun and fans can vote for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s nomination.
This year, the WTCR’s nomination comes from the action-packed second race at WTCR Race of France when Yann Ehrlacher and Esteban Guerrieri were in the thick of the fight.
ClickHEREto watch the spectacular sequence from Circuit Pau-Arnos and don’t forget to vote WTCR for a chance to win sim racing equipment.
