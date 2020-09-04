Using the new Renault Sport-approved Mégane RS TCR*, Switzerland-based Vuković Motorsport has been designing, building and preparing race-winning cars for more than 20 years under the guidance of its founder and successful racer Milenko Vuković.



In 2019 it embarked on a TCR Europe campaign and recruited Jack Young for the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalyuna rounds last September. Despite his absence of car and track experience, the then 17-year-old scored a brace of fourth-place finishes and was soon signed by Vuković Motorsport for the 2020 season.



Young, now 18, and from Belfast in Northern Ireland, won the Renault UK Clio Cup in 2019. He will be eligible for the FIA Rookie Award and WTCR Trophy for independent racers and is the youngest all-season WTCR driver.



Europe-only calendar appeals to Vuković

"From the beginning of our project it was our target to compete in the WTCR,” said Milenko Vuković, whose team took advantage of the re-opening of WTCR entries for a limited period earlier in the summer. “Because of the pandemic and the fewer race weekends that are all here in Europe, it made sense for us to go to WTCR this season.”



Target set for 2020

“We want to consistently deliver good results throughout the whole season,” said Vuković. “We know the competition in the WTCR is very high, but our whole team has worked very hard to stay competitive. We are very excited to bring the Renault brand to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for the first time.”



Young a key asset for WTCR newcomer

“Jack proved last year that he can fight with the frontrunners with our car,” Vuković said. “Since last year he is our official driver and did all the development testing with our current specification Mégane RS TCR.”



Rapid progression just reward for teenage talent Young

Jack Young admits his progression from single-make champion in the UK to WTCR driver has come faster than he expected but insists he’s ready for the challenge ahead. “I’m 18 and I was initially focused on TCR Europe. But when Renault stepped forward with a plan for WTCR I didn’t need to think twice. But I feel no pressure and I know that this will be a fantastic learning experience. I just want to go in there, push, push, push and see how far I can get.”



*The use of the Renault Mégane RS TCR in the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is subject to the completion of all technical processes mandated by WSC, the organisation behind the TCR concept and trademark, including the issuing of the WTCR Technical Passport.



Photo:TCR-series.com