The Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver from Uruguay scored a DHL Pole Position double in his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR, the second of which he converted into a maiden WTCR victory following an impressive coming-of-age driving display.



“To finish the season with a win is awesome,” said the 24-year-old rising star. “First of all, I have to say thank you to Cyan, without them I wouldn’t be here taking this win today. And about today, all I can say is I got a good start, then I knew I had Yann behind and he was already champion. He was probably a little bit quicker than me, but he stayed behind me so thank you to Yann.



“For me this was a season to learn, to understand the championship. To race with the best drivers in the world is not easy, sometimes it is very hard, you need to be really 100 per cent on every weekend if you want to fight and win races. This is just the first season I hope of many, now we go to Uruguay to enjoy a bit of time and the summer holidays, and I hope I can come back next year to fight with my team for more.”



Urrutia’s late-season surge, which included completing the WTCR Race of Spain weekend as the TAG Heuer Most Valuable driver, elevated him to sixth position in the final standings.