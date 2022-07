WTCR

Watch as Britain's Tom Blomqvist wins second semi-final from Jean-Karl Vernay at ETCR Vallelunga

Watch as Britain's Tom Blomqvist wins the second semi-final from Jean-Karl Vernay at ETCR Vallelunga.

00:02:07, 18 minutes ago