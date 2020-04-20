Watch Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers live from Slovakia Ring

The second round of the pre-season Esports WTCR series is live from a virtual Slovakia Ring at 19h30 CET today (Monday).

The server one races on RaceRoom are being contested by leading sim racers (including from the FA Racing Esports, M1RA Esports, Red Bull Racing Esports, Williams Esports teams) plus 11 drivers from the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup.



Watch the action live here:



https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUvxeyOZocE

