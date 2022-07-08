Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona and his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team-mate Norbert Michelisz will switch their focus from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup to the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup in Belgium this weekend.





The Eurosport Player can be downloaded from the And fans of the ace duo can watch them live from Race BE, part of the Circuit Zolder Electrified event, across online platforms and the Eurosport Player.FIA ETCR is promoted by Discovery Sports Events, the same organisation behind the WTCR, and broadcast on its Eurosport channel as well as across a vast distributionKey action from Race BE will be shown on Facebook and YouTube with the event-deciding DHL Super Finals both broadcast and available on the Eurosport Player Previously this season, the first DHL Super Final was shown live-delayed for broadcast scheduling considerations. However, from this weekend both DHL Super Finals will be shown on the Eurosport Player live.The Eurosport Player can be downloaded from the Google Store or Apple Store

