Watch WTCR Race of Germany Race 1 live

Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany will be broadcast live around the world from 17h30 CET today (Friday).

Available on Eurosport Player and Eurosport across Europe, all the action from the Nürburgring Nordschelife will be shown as it happens on Tencent in China, Fox Sports 3 in Latin America, Fox Sports 2 in Brazil and M4 Sport in Hungary. There will also be full coverage, albeit on a delayed basis, on Kwesé in Sub-Saharan Africa.



The legendary Nürburgring Nordschelife is hosting the fifth event of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

