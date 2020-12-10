With COVID-19 restrictions limiting Clemente’s on-track activities, the 18-year-old has spent time with team boss David Burn watching WTCR to build his understanding of TCR racing, with knowledge gained put into practice during a recent test.



“The test was about making sure we understood what the car was doing with different tyre combinations and ensuring Mike was feeling comfortable with the balance on both hot and cold tyres,” said Burn. “We have spent many months in lockdown staying up late watching both the WTCR and TCR Europe events to study how the cars perform so we knew what we were looking for heading into the test.”



Clemente is set to drive a Honda Civic Type R TCR for his family-run team.



Photo:TCR Australia