They are heading to Oschersleben for the closing rounds of the ADAC TCR Germany series and could play key roles in the outcome of the national series’ title.



Engstler will support Hyundai-powered Antti Burri, currently second in the points for Hyundai Team Engstler, while Monteiro will be hoping to help fellow Honda Civic Type R TCR driver Dominik Fugel lift top honours. Fugel is third in the standings, 18 points Harald Proczyk.



Monteiro said: “The two victories I've won at the Nürburgring 24h in the last two years I've been racing with Dominik Fugel. It's always a pleasure to team up with him, he's a driver that I admire. I think we are a good line-up and it will be a pleasure to fight on the track to help him and the team achieve their goals.



"Starting in the ADAC TCR Germany with Dominik and Marcel Fugel in an official team is a great opportunity. I'm sure it will be a very exciting weekend. I've been following the series for a long time, the two Fugel brothers have told me a lot about it and I'm looking forward to making my debut in Oschersleben. And of course, I hope Dominik will win the title. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for him."



Mikel Azcona and Tom Coronel are also being kept busy this weekend in the TCR Europe season finale at Jarama, Spain.