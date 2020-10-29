In order to match the performance of the competing cars as closely as possible, WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup regulations include a success ballast rule that uses a calculation based on previous-race qualifying times.



Because of the rapid performance of the Hondas in qualifying at the Hungaroring earlier this month, Guerrieri, Néstor Girolami, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi will carry 60 kilograms of compensation at the Spanish event.



“We have experience of Aragón from earlier this year, but it was wet pretty much the entire time and was also our first test with the new Goodyear tyres for this year,” said Guerrieri, who also raced at MotorLand Aragón in World Series by Renault in 2009 and 2010. “That was definitely helpful, but even with the knowledge from that test in the bank it will be difficult to be as competitive as our main rivals, certainly this weekend. We'll be doing a bit of a rain dance in the hope that the weather is on our side, as that will help counter the compensation weight we will be carrying. But whatever the conditions, we will be trying to extract the maximum from the weekend to keep ourselves in the fight for the title.”



Guerrieri’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate and fellow Argentine Néstor Girolami is also not entirely full of optimism for the weekend ahead.



“This could be a challenging weekend for us,” said Girolami. “We will have a very heavy car, especially compared to our nearest rivals. So it will be very important to understand the set-up and have our tactics for qualifying – where the benefit of the tow on the straights will be significant – ready very quickly. The good thing is we have tested at Aragon already; it was quite damp that time, so if we have the same conditions it will really help not only with set-up but also in neutralising the effect of the compensation weight - we showed our potential in these circumstances in Hungary. So we hope for those conditions, but if we don’t get them we will be cooperating among ourselves effectively to get the best out of the weekend.”