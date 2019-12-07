Welcome to the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID

The #WTCR2019SUPERGRID celebrates the fact that of the 26 all-season racers, seven have won 14 FIA world titles, while the others have shared 29 major championships between them. Here's a reminder ahead of the season-deciding WTCR Race of Malaysia.

Ex-Formula One racerGabriele Tarquinicarries the number 1 on his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse i30 N TCR for winning the inaugural WTCR / OSCARO title last season. He triumphed in the second race of this year in Morocco and took win number two by beating team-mate and home hero Norbert Michelisz in the third race in Hungary.



After missing out on the 2018 WTCR / OSCARO crown by three points in a seven-way title decider, four-time world championYvan Mullerhas returned to campaign a Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR developed by Geely Group Motorsport from China. He bagged his first wins of the season at Lynk & Co’s home event in September to announce his emergence as a title contender.



Thed Björkpartners Muller at Cyan Racing Lynk & Co and started his bid for a second FIA world crown by giving Lynk & Co an historic victory in Morocco. He was a double winner at WTCR Race of Netherlands in May.



Rob Huff(SLR VW Motorsport Golf GTI TCR), the 2012 WTCC champion, is one of 12 of the 15 winners from 2018 back in action in 2019. Following a challenging start to the year, the Briton led in Slovakia and scored his first podium of the season in Japan. He also qualified on pole for the inaugural TCR Malaysia race at Sepang in January.



After being forced to miss WTCR Race of Macau in his ultimately unsuccessful attempt to win the FIA GT World Cup title for a second year running, BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team’sAugusto Farfus, is back on WTCR / OSCARO duty in Sepang and aiming for more podium visits.



Double FIA World Rallycross championJohan Kristoffersson(SLR Volkswagen) became a two-time WTCR winner with victory in Japan’s third race in late October. He was then the best placed of the Circuito da Guia rookies in Macau last month.



Like Kristoffersson, three-time WTCC championAndy Priaulx(Cyan Performance Lynk & Co) was new to WTCR at the start of 2019, but left Macau with a long overdue series win on his standout CV having impressed in China and Japan.



Winner of Race 1 in Marrakech,Esteban Guerrieri(ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR), topped the standings after the first race in Hungary and was back in front after winning Race 2 at Zandvoort. Having held first overall throughout the summer, a frustrating Ningbo weekend meant the Argentine dropped to second in the table. But he fought back in style in Japan by winning Race 1 and completing the weekend as the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver. He’s second in the standings ahead of WTCR Race of Malaysia, nine points behindNorbert Michelisz.



Driving for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Michelisz added victories in China and Japan to triumphs in Germany and Portugal earlier in the year and fought for the WTCC title in 2017.



Jean-Karl Vernay(Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport) had high hopes of his first 2019 victory in Hungary when he lined up on the reverse-grid Race 2 pole. But a clutch issue meant a sluggish start resulting in the Frenchman settling for second ahead of impressive newcomerDaniel Haglöf(PWR Racing), who is back in his CUPRA TCR after handing over the reins to Robert Dahlgren in Macau, where Vernay made a long-awaited return to the podium. And speaking of Vernay, the Frenchman bagged a brace of fifths when the TCR International Series visited Sepang in 2016.



Vernay’s team-mateGordon Sheddenand Comtoyou Racing pairNiels LangeveldandFrédéric Vervischcomplete the Audi-powered attack with Vervisch winning in Slovakia – the result of an impressive charge from ninth on the grid – and taking a podium double in Germany. In his first season in WTCR / OSCARO, Langeveld took a breakthrough podium in Japan. Shedden won once last season and won’t be giving up on his efforts to emulate that achievement at Sepang having been unable to start all three races in Macau due to damage sustained in a qualifying crash.



A number of exciting young guns have been challenging the established order in 2019. They includeMikel Azcona, who graduated to WTCR as the TCR Europe champion to race a PWR-run CUPRA, and his close rival in recent seasons,Attila Tassi, the 20-year-old Honda-powered KCMG driver. Although Vila Real was unchartered territory for both back in July, Tassi took the DHL Pole Position for Race 3, while Azcona scored a breakthrough win in Race 2. Azcona, currently the best-placed rookie in the standings, was a podium finisher again in China, where Honda-powered Tassi produced his highest-scoring weekend.



Kevin Ceccon(Team Mulsanne) andYann Ehrlacher(Cyan Performance Lynk & Co) are already winners in WTCR, but at 26 and 23 respectively, they remain among a list of talented youngsters that also includesAurélien Panis, who switched to CUPRA power for 2019 with Comtoyou Team DHL CUPRA Racing and set the fastest lap in Race 1 in China. Ex-single-seater racer Ceccon – who raced at Sepang in GP2 in 2013 – was twice on the podium in Macau, while Ehrlacher led and was the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver in Vila Real.



Tom Coronel, who took part in a 12-hour sportscar race at Sepang in 2009,partners Panis at Comtoyou. Coronel’s fellow DutchmanNicky Catsburg(BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team) was a winner in the World Touring Car Championship in the past but has yet to convert his obvious speed into a 2019 podium finish. ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Honda-powered ArgentineNéstor Girolami, who like Catsburg is another series newcomer for this year having triumphed in the WTCC, is a three-time WTCR winner.



Benjamin Leuchtermade the most of his Nordschleife knowledge to score an emotional home victory in Germany back in June. However, Sepang is another trip into the unknown for the SLR Volkswagen driver. MoroccanMehdi Bennanialso relies on Volkswagen power but has endured a frustrating 2019 season by his high standards.



Having become the first Chinese to score WTCR points in 2018,Ma Qinghuamade more history as the first Chinese driver to win a WTCR / OSCARO race when he triumphed in Race 3 at the Slovakia Ring in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce by Romeo Ferraris. Like team-mate Ceccon, he’s raced in GP2 at Sepang in the past.



Tiago Monteirois in his first full season since serious head and neck injuries ended his hopes of winning the WTCC title in 2017. The Portuguese, a Formula One podium finisher in the past, drives a Honda Civic Type R TCR for Hong Kong-based KCMG. Having scored an emotional home win in Vila Real in July and run at the front in Japan, Monteiro returns to Sepang where he finished 12th and 13th in the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

