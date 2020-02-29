What Esteban thinks of his WTCR team-mate on Bebu Day

Compatriots, friends, team-mates, Néstor Girolami and Esteban Guerrieri have one of the strongest relationships in WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. But what does Guerriei think of his fellow Honda-powered racer, Bebu?

“He’s a great person and a great driver, one of the best. He’s very dedicated, very much into details and he’s smart enough to change things when he needs to. He’s very critical of himself.



“I visualised something before with Néstor and myself in the same team and it’s exactly what happened. For the vision to come true makes me very happy. He’s very detailed in everything, he’s a very hard worker, he deserved another opportunity and he got it. He’s my friend but he can also put me at the next level. I always like the toughest challenges, I don’t like to hide behind anything, not only in motorsport, but in life.”

