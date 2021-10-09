With the FIM Endurance World Championship riders taking centre stage at Autodrom Most for the venue’s six-hour race today, here’s a reminder of just some of what’s happened so far.

*Mikel Azcona joins the list of WTCR pole sitters thanks to his sensational lap in qualifying



*He’s now in Barcelona preparing to land the TCR Europe title before heading back to Czech Republic for Sunday’s races



*Yann Ehrlacher extends his title advantage as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader courtesy of the three points scored for qualifying third



*In contrast, his fellow Cyan Lynk & Co young star, Santiago Urrutia, is at a loss to explain his lack of pace down in P15 having won the previous round in Hungary



*Nathanaël Berthon goes fastest among the Audi-powered contingent as mechanical issues hit his three Comtoyou team-mates, Tom Coronel, Gilles Magnus and Frédéric Vervisch, who picks up a grid penalty for an engine change between practice sessions



*Rob Huff misses out on a Q2 shot by 0.010s following a late charge by Gabriele Tarquini as 0.7 seconds covers the top 18 in Q1



*Wildcard Petr Fulín is the home hero in more ways than one as he lands the reverse-grid pole for Sunday’s opening race



*Esteban Guerrieri is the top Honda-powered qualifier in fourth, but he’ll start Race 1 two places further back than planned after he’s adjudged to have impeded Coronel during Q1

