The key timings for WTCR Race of Bahrain, the penultimate event of the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, have been revealed.
Scheduled as part of FIA World Endurance Championship season finale, the event takes place at Bahrain International Circuit from November 10-12.
