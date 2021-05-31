With the start of the new WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season just days away, this is a reminder of what’s new in 2021.





*New cars from Audi (second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS) and Hyundai (Elantra N TCR) join the grid



*P1 Racing Fuels is WTCR’s Official Fuel Supplier with drivers powered by a bespoke fuel featuring 15 per cent renewable components for the first time



*Jessica Bäckman is the WTCR’s first female driver and joins brother Andreas to form the WTCR’s first all-sibling team run by new all-season entrant Target Competition



*Like the Bäckmans, Jordi Gené (pictured) is a WTCR newcomer, while Rob Huff and Frédéric Vervisch return after missing out in 2020



*Adria, Estoril and Inje are new to the WTCR calendar with Italy and South Korea set to stage WTCR races for the first time



*Germany hosts the season-opening event following on from Morocco (2018-2019) and Belgium (2020)



*The Rookie driver award is redefined and renamed as the FIA Junior Driver Title



*WTCR promoter Eurosport Events has been issued with the FIA’s Three Star Environmental Accreditation following a rigorous auditing process in line with the motorsport world governing body’s Environmental Certification Framework. Click *There will be double-headers only with two rather than three races at each event*New cars from Audi (second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS) and Hyundai (Elantra N TCR) join the grid*P1 Racing Fuels is WTCR’s Official Fuel Supplier with drivers powered by a bespoke fuel featuring 15 per cent renewable components for the first time*Jessica Bäckman is the WTCR’s first female driver and joins brother Andreas to form the WTCR’s first all-sibling team run by new all-season entrant Target Competition*Like the Bäckmans, Jordi Gené (pictured) is a WTCR newcomer, while Rob Huff and Frédéric Vervisch return after missing out in 2020*Adria, Estoril and Inje are new to the WTCR calendar with Italy and South Korea set to stage WTCR races for the first time*Germany hosts the season-opening event following on from Morocco (2018-2019) and Belgium (2020)*The Rookie driver award is redefined and renamed as the FIA Junior Driver Title*WTCR promoter Eurosport Events has been issued with the FIA’s Three Star Environmental Accreditation following a rigorous auditing process in line with the motorsport world governing body’s Environmental Certification Framework. Click HERE for more information.

WTCR WTCR-bound Engstler Elantras ready to rock the Ring AN HOUR AGO

WTCR WTCR ace Azcona revs up for the Ring with podium 19 HOURS AGO