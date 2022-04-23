The 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup kicks off at Circuit de Pau-Ville in France next month (May 7-8). Here’s a reminder of what’s on track and when.
Saturday May 709h50-10h35: Free Practice 1
14h50-15h20: Free Practice 2
17h30-18h00: Qualifying Q1
18h05-18h20: Qualifying Q2
18h30-18h45: Qualifying Q3
Sunday May 813h15: Race 1 (30 minutes + 1 lap)
13h55: Race 1 podium
17h10: Race 2 (25 minutes + 1 lap)
17h45: Race 2 podium
