The chase for WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup success continues at WTCR Race of Hungary from August 20-22.

A summary of what’s on track when appears below, while the full event timetable, including details of the PURE ETCR track sessions, is availableHERE.



Saturday August 21:

Free Practice 1:09h30-10h15

Free Practice 2:12h30-13h00

Qualifying Q1:15h30-15h50

Qualifying Q2:15h55-16h05

Qualifying Q3:16h10-16h25



Sunday August 22:

Race 1:12h15 (12 laps, 52.532 kilometres)

Race 2:15h15 (15 laps, 65.675 kilometres)



All timings are local (CET), provisional and subject to change

