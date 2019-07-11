When former team-mates collide in WTCR

This is the moment when friends and former team-mates Tiago Monteiro and Gabriele Tarquini collided in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Portugal in Vila Real last weekend.

Tarquini, in a BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse i30 N TCR, had just taken his ‘joker’ lap when he got out of shape braking for the first corner and tangled with Monteiro’s KCMG Honda Civic Type R TCR.



While Tarquini retired, Monteiro recovered to finish P21 following a delay re-joining the action due to be effectively trapped by Tarquini’s Hyundai.



“Race 1 wasn’t great for me, I crashed after the ‘joker’ lap,” Tarquini explained. “In the last few races I seem to always be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”



Monteiro added: “Gabriele overshot the corner and I had nowhere to go, so I lost 15 places.”

