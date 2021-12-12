Nathanaël Berthon left it to the final race of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season to claim his best result of the campaign.

Berthon drove his Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS to third place in Race 2 at WTCR VTB Race of Russia last month, his first and only podium of 2021 after he was finally able to deliver the performance in Qualifying he’s always been capable of.



“I’ve had quite a lot of trouble this year,” the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport racer said at Sochi Autodrom, where he qualified fourth. “I’ve always felt great in the car in terms of performance. But every time in Qualifying something happened so I was not able to be with my team-mates. Finally it’s a good end to the season and will give a lot of motivation to all the team to have the aim to fight against the Lynk & Cos next year.”



He continued: “It was not a very easy season. We worked a lot [but] to develop the car was not easy and there was a lot of effort from everybody. I feel very happy to have this strong result. Everybody deserves it and that’s why I’m very happy.”

