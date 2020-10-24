Jose Manuel Sapag’s WTCR Race of Hungary entry as a wildcard meant there were three drivers from Argentina in an FIA World Touring Car race for the first time.

Sapag (pictured centre) joined the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at the Hungaroring for the first of two planned appearances with the Hyundai-powered Target Competition team.



After a 30-second penalty restricted him to P20 in Race 1, Sapag finished a weekend-high P15 in Race 2 and P18 in Race 3.



Néstor Girolami (pictured left) and Esteban Guerrieri (pictured right) of ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport also flew the Argentine flag in Hungary.



Sapag is set to return to the WTCR at the Adria International Raceway in Italy next month for the 2020 season finale.