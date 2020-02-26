When WTCR team-mates go head to head

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co has compared the performances of its two drivers in the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, Thed Björk and Yvan Muller.

This is how they matched up to each other at the end of another epic WTCR season:



Starts:Björk 30, Muller 30

Races:Björk 14, Muller 16*

Qualifying sessions:Björk 8, Muller 12

Wins:Björk 3, Muller 4

Podiums:Björk 6, Muller 8

DNFs:Björk 2, Muller 3

Points:Björk 297 (P4), Muller 331 (P3)



*Number of races that either of them have finished ahead of the other

