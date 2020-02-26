FIA WTCR
When WTCR team-mates go head to head
Cyan Racing Lynk & Co has compared the performances of its two drivers in the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, Thed Björk and Yvan Muller.
This is how they matched up to each other at the end of another epic WTCR season:
Starts:Björk 30, Muller 30
Races:Björk 14, Muller 16*
Qualifying sessions:Björk 8, Muller 12
Wins:Björk 3, Muller 4
Podiums:Björk 6, Muller 8
DNFs:Björk 2, Muller 3
Points:Björk 297 (P4), Muller 331 (P3)
*Number of races that either of them have finished ahead of the other
The post When WTCR team-mates go head to head appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.