Where and when? The WTCR season-deciding races

The 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO will be decided over four action-packed weekends between September and December.

Up first from 13-15 September is WTCR Race of China at the Ningbo International Speedpark. That will be followed by WTCR Race of Japan at Suzuka from 25-27 October with WTCR Race of Macau taking place from 14-17 November. WTCR Race of Malaysia then decides the season from 12-15 December.



The season-deciding WTCR / OSCARO races:



Rounds 19-21: WTCR Race of China, Ningbo (13-15 September)

Rounds 22-24: WTCR Race of Japan, Suzuka (25-27 October)

Rounds 25-27: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia (14-17 November)

Rounds 28-30: WTCR Race of Malaysia, Sepang (12-15 December)

