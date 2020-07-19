WTCR

Where and when to watch the Pre-season Esports WTCR title decider

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Eurosport 1 will broadcast the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship decider from a virtual Sepang at 23h00 CET although local broadcast schedules may differ and should always be consulted.

The programme will also be available on Eurosport Player plus on the WTCR’s social media channels from 09h00 CET tomorrow (Monday).

In addition to coverage on Eurosport in 54 countries, Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship action is being shown on the following channels:

Astro (Malaysia)
Bein Sport (MENA region)
Eurosport India
Huya (China)
Motorsport.tv
Motowizja (Poland)
RTBF Auvio (Belgium)
SKY TV (New Zealand)
StarTimes (sub-Saharan Africa)
SuperSport (South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa)
Tencent (China)
Three (New Zealand)

WTCR

Seven go for the Pre-season Esports WTCR title in Sepang

7 HOURS AGO

The post Where and when to watch the Pre-season Esports WTCR title decider appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

Remembering when… WTCR ace Guerrieri beat “amazing” pro simracers − and got semi-Sepang revenue

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
WTCR

WTCR to host two PURE ETCR promotional events in 2020

17/07/2020 AT 11:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On