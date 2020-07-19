Where and when to watch the Pre-season Esports WTCR title decider

-

Eurosport 1 will broadcast the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship decider from a virtual Sepang at 23h00 CET although local broadcast schedules may differ and should always be consulted.

The programme will also be available on Eurosport Player plus on the WTCR’s social media channels from 09h00 CET tomorrow (Monday).



In addition to coverage on Eurosport in 54 countries, Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship action is being shown on the following channels:



Astro (Malaysia)

Bein Sport (MENA region)

Eurosport India

Huya (China)

Motorsport.tv

Motowizja (Poland)

RTBF Auvio (Belgium)

SKY TV (New Zealand)

StarTimes (sub-Saharan Africa)

SuperSport (South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa)

Tencent (China)

Three (New Zealand)

