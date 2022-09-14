The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is heading to the Middle East for the first time later this season with races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Click HERE for a reminder of what’s coming up and when.
Ad
Photos: DPPI.net
WTCR
Why history can be made in WTCR 2022
The post Where and when? WTCR calendar recap appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Early celebrations: Calendar confirmation means Huff can’t be caught in WTCR Trophy
WTCR
Introducing WTCR’s prince of pole positions
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad