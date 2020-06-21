WTCR

Where to watch Hungaroring Pre-season Esports WTCR

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship continues tonight at a virtual Hungaroring with coverage on Eurosport and other channels around the world.

In addition to coverage on Eurosport from 22h30 CET in 54 countries, all the action will be will be shown on the following channels:

Astro (Malaysia)

Bein Sport (MENA region)

Eurosport India

Huya (China)

Motorsport.tv

Motowizja (Poland)

RTBF Auvio (Belgium)

SKY TV (New Zealand)

StarTimes (sub-Saharan Africa)

SuperSport (South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa)

Tencent (China)

Three (New Zealand)

All the action from the Hungaroring will be replayed on WTCR’s social media channels from 09h00 CET on Monday.

The post Where to watch Hungaroring Pre-season Esports WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

What's On

