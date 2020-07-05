Where to watch Ningbo Pre-season Esports WTCR

-

A virtual Ningbo International Speedpark will be the setting for the latest instalment of all-action simracing Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship-style tonight.

Eurosport 1's coverage of the Ningbo event is scheduled for 23h00 CET but local broadcast schedules may differ and should always be consulted.



In addition to coverage on Eurosport in 54 countries, Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship events will be shown on the following channels:



Astro (Malaysia)

Bein Sport (MENA region)

Eurosport India

Huya (China)

Motorsport.tv

Motowizja (Poland)

RTBF Auvio (Belgium)

SKY TV (New Zealand)

StarTimes (sub-Saharan Africa)

SuperSport (South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa)

Tencent (China)

Three (New Zealand)



The Ningbo event will be replayed on the WTCR’s social media channels from 09h00 CET tomorrow (Monday).

