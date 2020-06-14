Where to watch Pre-season Esports WTCR

-

The Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship will benefit from significant international broadcast coverage with nine major agreements completed ahead of today’s Salzburgring opener from 15h15.

Eurosport 1 will broadcast all Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship events with action from Salzburgring following its coverage of the Le Mans Virtual 24-hour race.



In addition to coverage on Eurosport in 54 countries, the Salzburgring event will be shown on the following channels:



Astro (Malaysia)



Bein Sport (MENA region)



Eurosport India



Huya (China)



Motorsport.tv



Motowizja (Poland)



RTBF Auvio (Belgium)



StarTimes (sub-Saharan Africa)



SuperSport (South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa)



Tencent (China)



Three (New Zealand)



All the action from Austria will be replayed on WTCR social media channels.

