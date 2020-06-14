Where to watch Pre-season Esports WTCR

Image credit: FIA WTCR
The Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship will benefit from significant international broadcast coverage with nine major agreements completed ahead of today’s Salzburgring opener from 15h15.
Eurosport 1 will broadcast all Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship events with action from Salzburgring following its coverage of the Le Mans Virtual 24-hour race.
In addition to coverage on Eurosport in 54 countries, the Salzburgring event will be shown on the following channels:
Astro (Malaysia)
Bein Sport (MENA region)
Eurosport India
Huya (China)
Motorsport.tv
Motowizja (Poland)
RTBF Auvio (Belgium)
StarTimes (sub-Saharan Africa)
SuperSport (South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa)
Tencent (China)
Three (New Zealand)
All the action from Austria will be replayed on WTCR social media channels.
