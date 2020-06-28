-

It's raceday in the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship and a virtual Slovakia Ring is gearing up to host the action.

Eurosport 1 is due to broadcast the Slovakia Ring round from 22h00 CET today (Sunday), while the programme will be available on the WTCR’s social media channels from 09h00 CET on Monday.



In addition to coverage on Eurosport in 54 countries, Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship events will be shown on the following channels with more to be announced:



Astro (Malaysia)

Bein Sport (MENA region)

Eurosport India

Huya (China)

Motorsport.tv

Motowizja (Poland)

RTBF Auvio (Belgium)

SKY TV (New Zealand)

StarTimes (sub-Saharan Africa)

SuperSport (South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa)

Tencent (China)

Three (New Zealand)

WTCR WTCR’s all you need to know about… #4 Hungary YESTERDAY AT 04:00

The post Where to watch Slovakia Ring Pre-season Esports WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Pre-season Esports WTCR track guide: #3 Slovakia Ring by Mato Homola YESTERDAY AT 04:00