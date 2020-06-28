WTCR

Where to watch Slovakia Ring Pre-season Esports WTCR

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

It's raceday in the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship and a virtual Slovakia Ring is gearing up to host the action.

Eurosport 1 is due to broadcast the Slovakia Ring round from 22h00 CET today (Sunday), while the programme will be available on the WTCR’s social media channels from 09h00 CET on Monday.

In addition to coverage on Eurosport in 54 countries, Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship events will be shown on the following channels with more to be announced:

Astro (Malaysia)
Bein Sport (MENA region)
Eurosport India
Huya (China)
Motorsport.tv
Motowizja (Poland)
RTBF Auvio (Belgium)
SKY TV (New Zealand)
StarTimes (sub-Saharan Africa)
SuperSport (South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa)
Tencent (China)
Three (New Zealand)

Where to watch Slovakia Ring Pre-season Esports WTCR

What's On