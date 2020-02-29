It’s Bebu Day today but just who is the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s Number 29, Néstor Girolami.

Lawyer to racer:Had Girolami not been brilliant behind the wheel, a career as a lawyer would have beckoned after he completed preliminary legal studies.



Double champion:Girolami was a back-to-back winner of the hugely competitive and highly prestigious Súper TC2000 touring car championship in Argentina, taking the crown in 2014 and again in 2015 having finished runner-up to José María López in 2013.



Honda homecoming:ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s decision to include Girolami in its 2019 WTCR line-up represented a kind of homecoming for the Argentine. He was Honda-powered for myriad touring car championships between 2010 and 2011, while his FIA World Touring Car Championship debut at the Slovakia Ring in 2015 was in a NIKA International-run Honda Civic WTCC (pictured).



Strong debut:Girolami impressed from the outset with a point-scoring finish in his first WTCC race. He would score again on his second of two appearances in 2015 when he placed eighth in Race 2 in Vila Real.



Victorious for Volvo:After a highly competitive showing on a one-off outing for the Volvo Polestar WTCC team in 2016, Girolami was recruited for its 2017 WTCC attack. But although he didn’t disappointment with victory at WTCC Race of China and by helping the make to the Manufacturers’ championship, he looked to his homeland for his 2018 racing fix, competing for Peugeot in Súper TC2000 once more.



There's another one:Girolami’s has a rapid, younger racing brother, Franco, who won a Top Race V6 event in their homeland on the same day as Néstor was winning at WTCR Race of Slovakia last season.



Did you know?Girolami, who lives close to Barcelona and became a father for the first time earlier this year, shares the same trainer as recently-retired tennis star Maria Sharapova.

The post Who is Bebu Day’s WTCR hero of the hour? appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.