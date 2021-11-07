After finishing first, second and third respectively in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Italy, this is what Yann Ehrlacher, Frédéric Vervisch and Gilles Magnus had to say.

Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR): First position

“For sure the weekend started well with the pole position. The lap was good in Q1, the lap was very good in Q3. So I think the timing was quite all right to put that together now as we get closer to the end. Today after a difficult Race 1, but starting at the pack I expected that and didn’t want to take any risks. So I focused on race two. We have been struggling for a few weekends with the start, we’ve been doing really bad starts. Then the team worked to really late last night to provide us with a new system that we had to adapt to. After doing the same thing for three years we had to change and that was definitely not easy, on both the team’s side and for us. So definitely a big thanks to them because they saved us today. The getaway was good, I managed to take the lead at the start at T1 and then I played the symphony I had to do for a few laps and then we bring it home. I’m really pleased about that and I can’t thank the team enough to provide me with such a good car and to keep digging every single time we go out on track. I’m really pleased with the work we are doing all together.”



Frédéric Vervisch (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS): Second position

“As a team we did our best weekend so far. We worked really well together, I had big help from Gilles, so I have to thank him but as well from Tommy [Coronel] and Nathanaël [Berthon]. We had better pace than Pau, but we were fighting against a very strong competitor and they were just a bit better than us. So it’s hard but we are still in contention to do well and we are second and there is still one race and I hope at that race in Russia we will be flying like hell. I think [Russia] could be good. There are long straights, long corners, so I think this could be good for us. But again, we need to see. You never know, we need to wait for the compensation weight as well. But I think we can be good there or we should be good there, so let’s hope it will be like that.”



Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS): Third position

“After a difficult period it’s good to be back here. First of all in Most not due to my mistake but a technical issue in qualifying, then at Pau due to my mistake going off in quallie. Starting last for four races in a row was definitely not the best thing, but I left that behind me and made a complete reset and here we are again. We are not fighting for the championship anymore, so my main role here is to help Fred and I think I’ve done that job today. So I’m happy for the team and I’m happy for myself. It’s true we worked together better than the beginning of the season, although then we were also working together well. But we learned to work with each other and speaking the same language as Fred is, for example, an advantage. These kind of things help, for sure. But I’m happy with the teamwork we did. Let’s see in Sochi what Fred will be able to do. The pressure is on his shoulders, so I’ll just be a help!”

