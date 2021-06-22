This is what some of the leading WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers have had to say ahead of this weekend's WTCR Race of Portugal.

Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co / Lynk & Co 03 TCR:“Germany was a tough weekend for me. I didn't get it right in qualifying, so had to start from 15th position in both races. The car felt good, however, and that is what we bring to Portugal, a race that I very much look to.”



Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport / Audi RS 3 LMS:“It was good for the racing when the WTCC came in 2008 and it will be the same this year with its long straight, big braking points, good left/right loopings, nice corners where you can squeeze it in between.”



Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport / CUPRA Leon Competición:“Estoril is a fantastic circuit that holds a lot of history. And it’s a tricky track and one that’s not easy to learn. It will bring another welcome challenge to the calendar.”



Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport / Honda Civic Type R TCR:“I’m very excited that we’re coming to Estoril. It’s a great track and I’ve won there in the past in the WTCC and in many other series. I’m sure there will be a lot of action.”



Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team / Hyundai Elantra N TCR:“The track’s not super-wide, but the first corner after the long straight should be a good opportunity for overtaking and it should be good to watch on TV with the little chicane uphill, it’s fun.”

