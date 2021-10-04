The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup visits Czech Republic for the first time later this week. This is what five WTCR racers have said prior to the Autodrom Most action.

Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co / Lynk & Co 03 TCR:“I raced in the Czech Republic for three seasons in a DTM Audi and I won many races at Most. I feel so familiar to the track and the surroundings and that gives me a really positive boost because I like the track even though it was 14 years ago since I was last there. We’re going to have some interesting races because it’s a track where a lot of things can happen with overtaking possibilities. Obviously at this time of year the rain can play out but, as a team, we try to figure out what to do before. You have to play some tactics with the tyre strategy if it does rain but, for me, it’s work as usual, if it’s dry or wet it’s not any different for us. I’m a really big fan of the bikes and will definitely watch the EWC race. The start is always intense and it’s going to be interesting for see the start and feel the atmosphere.”



Bence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy / CUPRA Leon Competición, pictured:“Most, like all four remaining tracks on the calendar, will be unknown for me so I am doing a lot of practice on my simulator and I really like it. For the CUPRAs it will be good with high-speed corners and a long straight. Last year, my debut year, I finished with three Q2 appearances in a row. This year we are struggling and I am not satisfied with my performance, which is strange because it’s exactly the same car I used last year. Therefore, I am really happy we are going to an unknown track because I have to learn everything from zero but it’s not really a second home race for me because it’s 700 kilometres by car from Budapest to Most so not so close.”



Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team / Hyundai Elantra N TCR:“I have raced at Most before, in ADAC TCR Germany, but I’m not taking [my track knowledge] as a good advantage to be honest. Of course, it’s good to know at least where to turn left and right but these [WTCR] drivers on that level learn the track in four laps. If we had a superpole [shootout] on Friday morning then I think I would have been quite fast but there is still half a day of practice [before Qualifying] so my experience will not make a difference. The track is really nice with a long straight so there will be a bit of slipstream strategy and many overtaking manoeuvres.”



Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport / Honda Civic Type R TCR:“Even though I lived in Czech Republic for one year when I raced for ISR in Formula Renault 3.5 in 2010, I never raced at Most. But I’ve done a lot of laps in the sim and watched some videos from TCR Germany when it was there in the past. It’s a lot of fun to drive in the simulator and maybe the first chicane will be the place for overtaking. There is a lot of combined corners, left/right and medium- speed corners when the tyre consumption will be a factor. My title chances are very clear and open to be honest and I feel I am totally in the game even though I haven’t scored a podium yet.”



Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport / Audi RS 3 LMS:“From looking at the onboards it’s not going to be very easy into the first corner because it’s a tight chicane and that will be a difficult point to survive. But for the rest it looks like a quick track, high-speed so good for us and the Audi. At the level we are all at we all learn tracks quite quickly, but the priority will be to get the kilometres covered in FP1 to improve myself but to already get a feeling with the car and give a direction to the engineers. Cold temperatures and rain are not a concern at all because we’ve always been better in these kinds of conditions. We were competitive in Aragón and Budapest, but I think we could have been even more competitive if it was cooler. Being a race winner now for sure feels good and we are still in contention for the title. The win shows we are capable of doing something great and we need to keep on pushing. Everything can happen and we need to stay focused, but we also need to be happy and enjoy the moment.”

